Earlier this month Amitabh Bachchan took a bike ride from a stranger to reach work on time. On Monday, he shared the incident on his social media thanking the rider who gave him a lift. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also hopped on a bike with her bodyguard to escape a roadblock. Both did this to get off the Mumbai traffic and reach faster for their respective work. Well, in both cases, they were seen without helmets and their leniency pulled them into trouble as Mumbai Police is to take action against the stars. Also Read - Don 3 The Chase Ends: Shah Rukh Khan starrer in the scripting stage; Here’s everything you need to know about the last chapter

Pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma went viral on the internet. Netizens noticed neither the rider nor the pillion is wearing a helmet which is an infringement of traffic rules. They highlighted the same to the Mumbai Police. Reacting to Amitabh Bachchan’s post a social media user wrote, "Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!". Similarly in Anushka Sharma’s case a user commented tagging the police account, “No helmet?” To this Mumbai Police replied, “We have shared this with traffic branch.” Also Read - As PS2 reaffirms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam's unbeatable combo; old interview of the maker shading Amitabh Bachchan resurfaces

Amitabh Bachchan take lift from stranger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

As the pictures went viral on social media, netizens were quick to tag Mumbai Police informing them about the missing helmet. Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan both breached traffic rules by not wearing helmets. Both have now landed in trouble as Mumbai Police will take action. So far it is unknown what step the Mumbai traffic department will take against both. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda to Aryan Khan: Net worth of Bollywood star kids will leave you stunned

Anushka Sharma takes a bike ride with bodyguard



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Celebs who previously ran into trouble for breaking traffic rules

Well, this is not the first time, earlier several celebrities landed in trouble for breaking traffic rules. Ranveer Singh was accused of driving Aston Martin valued at Rs 3.9 crore without insurance. Netizens tagged Mublic Police and informed them that the insurance of the car expired. An action was taken against the actor by the Mumbai Police. During the release of Shehzada Kartik Aaryan parked his new car in no parking belt at Sidhivinayak Mandir. Mumbai Police present there were quick to click a picture and issue a challan. Varun was spotted riding a bike without a helmet in Kanpur, where he was shooting Bawaal. Reportedly, Kanpur traffic police issued a challan.

Ishaan Khatter visited Bastin in Bandra and parked his bike right outside the entrance of the restaurant which was a no-parking zone. The actor was fined Rs 500 for breaking traffic rules. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was also fined for parking in a no-parking zone as she visited a restaurant in Bandra. Although a chauffeur driving the car, Mira paid the fine without any argument.