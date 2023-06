Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have completed a big milestone. The couple, who tied the knot on June 3, 1973, in an intimate ceremony, are celebrating 50 years of togetherness today. To mark the special occasion, their daughter Shweta Bachchan has shared a “golden” throwback image of her parents. She also accompanied the post with their secret to a long marriage. The black and white picture appears to be clicked on the sets of one of their films. In the vintage snapshot, Jaya is seen in a saree, while Amitabh Bachchan is decked up in a printed shirt and pants. Their adorable chemistry is screaming through the photograph. Also Read - Prabhas' Project K set to become a global phenomenon like Baahubali and RRR, claims Rana Daggubati

Spilling the secrets behind a long marriage, Shweta Bachchan simply quoted an interview of her parents, where the veteran stars reflected upon the key of a long-lasting marriage. According to Jaya Bachchan, it was "love" and for Amitabh Bachchan: "the wife is always right."

"Happy 50th parents - now you're 'Golden' once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long and short of it!!" Shweta Bachchan captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “How beautiful are they????” To which, Shweta Bachchan said, “Thank you for sending me this picture.”

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor also commented on the post: “Happy 50th to your parents.”

Chunky Panday also wished the veteran couple on completing 50 years together. He wrote, “Happy Happy Golden Anniversary.” His wife Bhavana Pandey said, “Happy 50 th to your parents !!! Lots of love.”

Navya Naveli Nanda’s Post For Grandparents

Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to her mother’s post with a crying face and a red heart emojis. On her Instagram Stories, the entrepreneur also posted a candid photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan from the sets of their 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “50 years”, she captioned the post along with a red heart emoji. Navya added the song Teri Bindiya Re from Abhimaan in the background.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Project K alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.