Amitabh Bachchan has been making headlines due to the alleged feud in the Bachchan family. It is speculated that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are heading for divorce, and all is not well among them. And now the latest blog of Big B is raising a lot of eyebrows, but nothing to worry and fans can calm down. In the latest blog Big B apologised to his fans for MIA( Missing in action) and mentioned that he was frustrated due to the delays on uploading pictures on his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals the reason behind his frustration

"The frustration when pictures take so long to get uploaded on blog". (along with an angry emoji). Sharing the real reason of missing out of action, Big B in his blog mentioned, "Work schedules have been such that the timings are irregular and hence the Blog as well .. early calls and late finishes .. neither of which are conducive to time to sit and write – either in the morning or late night .. late nights are being advised to get 6-7 hr sleep so the day for work does not suffer, in the mind .. and since work is all mind, impromptu it is a valid advice .. Like last night was 3 episodes one after another .. different settings, different audiences, different characters and different timings .. start at 6 end at 3 am this morning."

Indeed Amitabh Bachchan is the most hardworking actor at his age and is setting the perfect examples for all the generations right now. Also Read - Amid Amitabh Bachchan unfollowing Aishwarya Rai on Instagram; THIS Bachchan family member follows her

Big B who is super elated with his grandson Agastya Nanda debut with The Archies was seen making an appearance along with him on meeting his fans this Sunday which is a ritual.