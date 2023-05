In a shocking turn of events, Amitabh Bachchan says 'arrested.' Well, the actor has shared a picture standing beside a Mumbai Police car. And he captioned the post saying, "Arrested'. Amitabh Bachchan can be witty but the post and the caption is worrisome for the fans especially because of the events of the last couple of days. It so happened that Amitabh Bachchan was seen hitching a bike ride from a stranger who did not wear a helmet. Big B had shared the picture online as a memory. But it backfired, it seems. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Aaradhya Bachchan steps back in a composed manner as mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets mobbed at Mumbai airport

Did Mumbai Police really arrest Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan's picture standing beside the police car has surprised everyone. But whether he is really arrested or not, is not confirmed. It's just the caption of the megastar for now. Though Amitabh Bachchan looks arrested in some thought. Have a look at the Project K actor's latest Instagram post that is going viral in entertainment news here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Netizens react to Big B's 'arrested' picture on Instagram

Netizens are reaction to the megastar's post. Some are joking and some are sprouting dialogue of the actor from Don which is 'Don Ko Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi Namumkin Hai.' Some just refuse to believe that the actor could be arrested. Check out the reactions here: