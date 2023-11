Aaradhya Bachchan is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love of life, and she breathes for her. As her daughter turns 13, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan showered all their love on her and shared a heartfelt wish for Aaradhya on their social media accounts. While Abhishek declared that he loves his daughter the mostest, Aishwarya said that she breathes for her. Aaradhya is the only daughter in the Bachchan family, and she is undoubtedly the 'ladli betiya'. Ever since Abhishek and Aishwarya posted the lovely wishes for their daughter Aaradhya on her 13th birthday, the fans are noticing how both Ash and Abhi have immense love for their daughter, which is a natural feeling for every parent. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a heart-touching birthday wish for daughter Aaradhya; says 'I breathe for you'

Abhishek Bachchan wishes daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her 13th birthday and declares he loves her the most.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Amitabh Bachchan avoids wishing granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday on social media.

As the birthday wishes of both Ash and Abhishek are grabbing a lot of attention, netizens notice that Big B has missed dropping a birthday post for Aaradhya, who celebrates her birthday on November 16. But his love for Aaradhya is known to all and she is her grandpa's favourite child. And everything is not necessarily to be out on social media, as Bachchans are extremely private when it comes to their personal lives.

Just a few days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday, and no one from the Bachchan family shared a birthday wish for her, while Abhishek was called out for his dry wish and this sparked the rumours of the dispute in the Bachchan family all over again.