Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on Wednesday, October 11 and rang in his birthday with his wife Jaya Bachchan and grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. Navya shared Instagram Stories and gave a sneak peek into Big B's celebrations. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan stood in the middle while Navya was seen posing with Aaradhya along with Jaya and Agastya. Well, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and son Abhishek Bachchan seem to be missing from the birthday celebrations. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan rings in his 81st birthday with Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Shweta, Navya [View Celebration Pics]

Well, that is not the truth. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was behind the camera and was seen clearly in the video that went viral on social media. In the video, we see Aishwarya and Aardhya peeking from the door when Big B went out to greet his fans and waved at them. In one of the video, Aishwarya and Navya were seen bonding and even chatted. Aishwarya made sure to add husband Abhishek Bachchan on the video call as he was not present physically due to work committments. Amitabh Bachchan not only celebrated his birthday with his fam but also greeted his fans outside Jalsa at midnight. Also Read - 8 reasons that make Amitabh Bachchan the perfect father-in-law to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

You can see #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as @SrBachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come! ? pic.twitter.com/cNB8H1ea3G — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) October 10, 2023

Meanwhile, there were rumors that Navya and her mother Shweta did not share pictures with Aishwarya and Aaradhya from Paris despite they attended the same event. Navya and Aishwarya walked the ramp for L’Oréal in Paris. Shweta was seen cheering for her daughter Navya and missed out on tagging Aishwarya. Even, Navya did not mention Aishwarya and left netizens upset. Users even slammed Shweta for being jealous of Aishwarya. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Top 10 career lessons actors can learn from Big B to stay relevant in Bollywood at any age

This led to rumours that all was not well between Aishwarya and Jaya, Shweta Bachchan. But, now it seems their rumours were not true and the Bachchan family stands strong despite these baseless rumours.

