Year in and year out, one of the biggest events of the film industry, celebrated with immense pomp and vigour, is got to be the Amitabh Bachchan birthday. In fact, it's a momentous occasion for the entire country, such is his massive fan-following to date. After all, it's not just like that Amitabh Bachchan has earned the title of the 'megastar' of Bollywood. So, imagine how double special this birthday is for all Amitabh Bachchan fans as Big B turns 80 years old. Given significance of the day, we thought of regaling you with a bit of Amitabh Bachchan trivia sure to blow your socks away – about a VFX-laden film called Talisman that he was to do before Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Talisman

It so happened that Amitabh Bachchan and producer/Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra had joined hands soon after the release of their 2007 film, Eklavya, for a movie based on the Indian fable, Chandrakanta, titled Talisman. In fact, as per entertainment news reports, 14-page draft was said to have been written for the film over 2 and a half years, by Ram Madhvani and co-writer Swanand Kirkire, with the former also slated to direct the movie. What's more, a teaser was also supposed to have been shot for the film. So, what happened to this ambitious project? Why did it eventually bite the dust?

Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Talisman budget

According to several reports, the budget of Talisman went way overboard and was considered too risky a venture for that time (8-9 years ago when it was being discussed). Hence, with a heavy heart, all those involved thought it best to lock the film away. Otherwise, back in the day, word was flying thick and fast within industry circles, the trade as also the media that something along the lines of Lord of the Rings was being done in Bollywood. Ram Madhvani later directed , Dhamaka and the web series, Aarya, while established himself as one of the Hindi film industry's leading lyricists.

Could Amitabh Bachchan's Talisman be revived?

So, what re the chanced of Talisman being revived, especially now, with the possibility of far better VFX in Bollywood post , and financers willing to take much bigger bets on budgets? Well, there's been no word on the project ever since it got shelved, but our fingers remain crosses, more so now than ever, hoping against hope that both Amitabh and Vidhu Vinod Chopra get together and somehow the idea for a revival of said project clicks between them.