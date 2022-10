Amitabh Bachchan who is called the Angry Young Man of Bollywood has turned 80 today. On the special day of the actor, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood was wished by people from all walks of life. However, what caught our attention was Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's post. She took to her Instagram handle to wish her 'nana' in the most adorable manner. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Paras-athletes Deepa Malik and Manasi Joshi has a special surprise for megastar Amitabh Bachchan

She shared the cute post on her Instagram and penned a few lines from Big B's dad 's poem named Agnipath. "Tu na thakega kabhi, tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, Agnipath, Agnipath, Agnipath". The poem when loosely translated in Hindi means that you will never get tired for you will never stop and look back. Take the promise of the same. Navya also mentioned in her post that there shall never be anyone like him.

Even Navya's mom and Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan posted throwback snaps to wish her dad. In the photos, one can also see a young picture of Amitabh Bachchan posing with his dad Harivansh Rai Bachchan who was a famous poet. The photo also shows his mom Teji Bachchan and his other family members. Shweta also posted childhood photos with her father which is unmissable. In one of the photos, the actor is also seen doing puja while in the others Shweta is smiling and having a conversation with her father. In her caption, she called her father grand old man.

Check out Shweta Bachchan's post for Amitabh Bachchan.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan's movie Goodbye was just released in the theatres. The price of the ticket is Rs 80 in order to celebrate the birthday of the thespian. The movie has been directed by and also has Rashmika Mandanna and in pivotal roles. Here's wishing the legendary star Amitabh a very happy birthday!