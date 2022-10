and 's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is the apple of the eye of her grandfather . He often shares small achievements of Aaradhya, either on his blog or social media platforms. When Aaradhya was born in 2011, Amitabh had stepped out of his home Jalsa and spoke in length to the media about Aishwarya and the new member of the Bachchan family. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and more Bollywood mommies who travel without kids in tow

Talking about who Aaradhya resembles to, Amitabh had said that she looks like Aishwarya. Though he weighed in on the fact that babies' faces keep changing as they grow up, he had said she still looks like Aishwarya. He also said that some people at home think that Aaradhya looks like Jaya and Abhishek. Till this time, the Bachchan family hadn't decided the baby's name.

Then Amitabh spoke about Aishwarya's delivery and how his daughter-in-law refused to take epidural or painkillers during labour. He revealed that Aishwarya wanted a normal delivery and she was in acute labour for almost 2-3 hours.

"We went there on the 14th night. The doctors had told us that the baby could arrive anytime now. On the 16th morning, she delivered the baby. This was a normal delivery even though these days people opt for C-section and other things. But Aishwarya wanted a normal delivery, she had to struggle but I commend her that she was in acute labour for a long time, almost 2-3 hours. But she persisted, said she wanted a normal delivery. She did not use any epidural or painkiller," he had told the media.

Recently, Amitabh was questioned by a 20-year old Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant and content writer Vaishnavi Kumari on how he gets time to spend with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

To this, he replied, "I cannot spend much time with her. I go out for work at 7-7:30 a.m. and she goes to school at 8-8:30 a.m. She comes back home at 3 or 4 p.m. and then she has homework, among other things to do as told to her by her mother. And I return home at around 10-11 p.m. and by that time she is off to sleep. So, I hardly have time to meet her. When she is free on Sunday, I play with her for some time." And he also added that when she gets angry, he gives her chocolate and hair bands. She loves pink colour and so he gives her pink hairbands.