Ever since the news broke about Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalized and rushed to the hospital; his fans, and well-wishers were left extremely worried. But all is good and Big B is absolutely fit and fine. In fact, during the ongoing news of him being hospitalised, he was spotted at the cricket growing to support his son's cricket team at the ISPL finals. Many were overwhelmed to see Amitabh Bachchan at the cricket ground and while leaving the match he was questioned about the news that had been floating online about his health, to which he stopped and reacted by calling it fake news. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan attends Indian Street Premiere League with Abhishek Bachchan post health scare; netizens react hilariously [View Pics]

Watch the video of Amitabh Bachchan strongly reacting to the news of him being hospitalised

Omg it’s a fake news ? People are so cruel now days ? @SrBachchan #AmitabhBachchan#AmitabhBachchan stay healthy forever ❤️ 'Fake News'pic.twitter.com/DdIB9oV0uk — Neeru (@NSid_1212) March 15, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan even shared his first post amid the hospitalization fake news and mentioned how much he enjoyed the match and gave a special shout-out to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar who was along with the megastar on the ground. All said and done, it's indeed heartening to see Big B all fit and fine. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan recovering at home after undergoing angioplasty; here's why fans can heave a sigh of relief

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Kalki 2898 AD along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised: Reports of Big B's health leaves fans worried [Check Reactions]