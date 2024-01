Ahead of Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya, Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a lavish plot worth rupees 15 crore reportedly. The megastar belongs to Uttar Pradesh and his roots are in Ram Nagri buying a huge plot there isn't a surprise for his fans. But the timing he chooses to pick the plot proves he is a marketing genius. Right now yen prices of lands and plots in UP are touching skyrocket. It is claimed that Big B is planning to hype a lavish house in a 10,000-square-foot plot. Big B has purchased the land in The Sarayu plots will be inaugurated on the same of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which is January 22, 2023. Also Read - Kalki 2989 AD release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer gets a date; poster outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat grabs attention

This date of inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be considered as New Diwali day.

Speaking about his investment in The Sarayu is a Lodha project, Big told HT reportedly," "I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital".

Ram Mandir will become the aim of life not only for Indian Hindus but wherever Hindus are living in the world, they will have the darshan of Ram Lala Ji sitting in this grand temple once in their lifetime.#RamMandirPranPratishta ?? pic.twitter.com/paDWy5r2iq — Eagle Eye??? (@DeshiProfessor_) January 15, 2024

22nd is a huge day for country. After decades of wait we have #RamMandirPranPratishta . Bigger than Diwali or any other festival. Request @narendramodi Sir to declare the day as holiday. Let us watch live telecast and chant Ram Dhuni — #RenukaJain (@RenukaJain6) January 15, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan is right now the most successful actor in Bollywood at his age. His net worth is above 1000 crore and he often proves age is just a number.

