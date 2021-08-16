Amitabh Bachchan calls granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda 'genius in the house' after she gives a Sri Lankan spin to his iconic Jahaan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai - watch video

Every now there are songs that transcend all boundaries. Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe is just doing that. It has found fans all over the Indian sub-continent. It seems like Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is also a fan of the song. He has shared a video where he praises how she has given his iconic Jahaan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai from Kaalia a spin using this song. He wrote, "But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ .. and edited here to my KALIA song by the genius in the house , grand daughter NAVYA NAVELI ..BUT honestly “Manike .. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening to it .. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB." Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan sells off his posh Worli apartment of this whopping amount? – deets inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is as much a newsmaker as her grandfather. The young lady has ventured into entrepreneurship with a focus on women's health. Well, business runs in her genes. Her father Sanjeev Nanda is the chairman of the Escorts Group. Even her mama Abhishek Bachchan's sporting ventures have been a huge success. Navya Naveli Nanda has studied in the US and UK. The young lady is the pride of the Bachchan family. Also Read - Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more Bollywood celebs who were BOYCOTTED for shocking reasons

Manike is sung by Yohani, Muzistar and Chaman Sangeeth. It is produced by WM Records. This is not the first time that Asian songs are transcending boundaries. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is making news for her alleged relationship with Meezaan Jaffrey as well. The two have been dating since a while now. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda REVEALS she was agitated when a troll asked 'what Shweta Bachchan Nanda does for a living'