's grandson Agastya Nanda is making his debut with The Archies. The proud grandfather took to social media to share a childhood pic of and Shweta Bachchan. He said that Shweta is married to Nikhil Nanda and her son Agastya is ready for his first movie. Though he did not directly promote the film The Archies or Agastya Nanda, many felt he did it in a subtle way. The picture is being discussed on Reddit by users. The click is extremely adorable. What has upset people is that he did not share a single pic of though Ponniyin Selvan is a such a hit.

REDDIT USER UPSET WITH AMITABH BACHCHAN

An angry Reddit user wrote that it looked evident that he was biased towards his side of the family. The person commented, "Amit Ji couldn't post for Aish, on her possible biggest films of career. But here posting a picture of Twinkle Khanna and Shweta Nanda so he can connect the dots and hype Agastya's upcoming film Archies to his 34.5 millions followers. Nana ji ki priorities clear hai." Take a look at the screenshot

A person has also pointed out that Vrinda Rai, the mother of the actress has unfollowed both of them. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had a great time at the box office with the success of Ponniyin Selvan movies. They are also upset that she did not get mentioned in the podcast of where only Shweta Bachchan and spoke.

JAYA BACHCHAN ON BAHU

An old interview where Jaya Bachchan was all praise for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was discussed some days back. She had said that they adored the bahu of the house. It seems Amitabh Bachchan dotes on his bahu rani and treats her like a daughter. She also said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not someone who takes her stardom very seriously. She said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an introvert and someone who observes those around her. Well, we can understand that her fans are upset that Amitabh Bachchan has not hyped his bahu. He has over 34 million followers on social media which is a huge reach.

But then everything is not dependent on social media. He might be motivating her in their personal space.