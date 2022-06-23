Amitabh Bachchan complains as a female fan covers his face with kisses, netizens say, 'Jaya Bachchan se mila dete devi ji ko'

You can expect Amitabh Bachchan to get as hilarious as he can through his posts on social media. Just a while ago the megastar of Bollywood shared a picture of him having lipstick marks all over his face and complaining of being kissed by a female fan all over his face. Big B took to his Instagram a wrote, " Aree , par devi ji .. koi jagah to chhodo smile karne ke liye !" While the netzines are having a field day and are dropping hilarious comments on his post. One user wrote that he should have made the female fan meet . Well, Jaya Bachchan is the total opposite of Amitabh Bachchan, she is not a very big fan of social media and totally hates the paparazzi and we have often witnessed her getting angry at the shutterbugs anywhere and everywhere. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra hits out again at Salman Khan; says, 'I got rape, death threats and sh*t delivered in dabbas'

Amitabh Bachchan enjoys active stardom in tinsel town, his fan falling his immense. Every Sunday that is a huge army of Big B's fans to have his one close and the actor even obliges them with his presence. No one enjoys the stardom like Mr Bachchan.

once spoke about how his father never takes his fans for granted e it is the ones who are waiting outside their house or anywhere in the world, " That lineage was given to me by a man who left a well-paying job in Kolkata, came to Mumbai, slept on the bench of Marine Drive for nights, entered a film contest, lost, went to All India Radio, got voice rejected, struggled and made his way. He's paid his dues and he continues to at the age of almost 80. Works 16-18 hours a day. It is not easy, man. You've got to stay humble. It is your work that counts".

He even recalled that after the fatal accident of Bi B during Coolie, the fans made sure to visit him every Sunday and have his glimpse, " Since my father's near-fatal accident in 1982 on the sets of Coolie, every Sunday there's a crowd of people that come to meet him outside the house…He religiously does everything in his power to be there at 6 in the evening on Sunday to go meet the crowd…There had been times, after I became an actor that, he took me and I call it my Simba moment (referring to The Lion King film). I go there and very reluctantly wave because obviously nobody's there going to wave at me when Mr Bachchan is standing behind you. They are there for him". Amitabh Bachchan is not a megastar, but he worships him.