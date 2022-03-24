Amitabh Bachchan declares Abhishek Bachchan his heir: 'Jo mere uttaradhikaari honge, wo mere bete honge'

The trailer of starrer Dasvi was released on Wednesday and it has left his dad and megastar might impressed with his performance. He took to his blog to express how he was feeling proud of his son and declared Abhishek his heir qouting his father 's poem. Also Read - Aaradhya Bachchan's unseen school picture goes viral; Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fans shower love – read comments

"Such pride in the progeny, or as they call it humorously --my progress report! The greatest joy for a Father is to witness the achievements of his children .. to savour the glory they bring to his name .. to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round .. and Abhishek sums it up for me .. I have given this example often through one of babuji's poem on the 'vasiyatnama' the WILL of inheritance, that is written for the progeny on the passing of the elder ..one of the most prominent lines of the verse are: 'Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge.' My sons will not be my inheritors my heir apparent, my successors, just because they are my sons; instead they that are my successors, my uttaradhikari's, shall be my sons," Big B wrote in his blog.

He took immense pride in Abhishek's abilities to portray different roles and also slammed the ones who have been criticising and ridiculing his efforts. "And with immense pride I do say that Abhishek is my 'uttaradhikaari' ..his continued efforts, at attempting different and dare I say difficult roles, to portray, are not just a challenge, but a mirror shown to the world of cinema, on his ability as an actor and for them to assuage his credibility and tenacity! They that criticise and ridicule the inability of another, for their inadequacy on a subject, do so, because they themselves do not have the capacity or the ability for the adequacy of the subject," he concluded.

The trailer of Dasvi sees Abhishek have a blast in his raw and rustic Jaat avatar. is powerful and piercing in the role of a 'dhaakad' IPS officer, while is a delightful surprise as the feisty wife with a taste for her hubby's beloved kursi. The social comedy tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi politician who finds a nayi chunauti in prison: education. Now, passing dasvi kaksha is his next manzil! With a quirky biwi by his side and a rough-tough jailor on his trail, what happens to this natkhat neta forms the crux of the plot.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi will be streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7.