is the king of cool, and we all want to know why has such a swagger on the internet while dealing with trolls. Well, he got it from his dad. Since morning, there has been a huge chaos going on on Twitter where the blue tick marks have been removed from the biggest celebrity accounts on Twitter for not paying the annual fees of the same, and the name also included Bollywood's megastar's name, Amitabh Bachchan. Yes, quite shocker, but true. The Shehenshah of Bollywood has 48.5 M followers.

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा ?जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Big B is the most active celebrity on Twitter among all the superstars and young generation actors, and just a while ago he took to his Twitter account and demanded to have his blue tick back in the most hilarious way possible. This request for Big B to have his blue tick back is from every Indian.

There are few netizens who are enjoying this time as a few of them got blue ticks but not the biggies of the industry, and they are expressing the happiness of the same and thanking Elon Musk for this historic day. The tweet of the Shehenshah of Bollywood is going viral, and the fans are having a field day over his funny reaction to losing the blue tick due to not paying the money. Not only B Big, there are many celebrities who have lost their blue ticks, including Virat Kohli, , , and many more. We wonder what Elon Musk is up to right now. But definitely, Big nailed it and how.