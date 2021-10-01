Amitabh Bachchan's personal collection of pictures is a very interesting one. Throughout this pandemic, we have seen such good pictures. Amitabh Bachchan has now shared a couple of pics. One of them look like it is from the 1970s while the other is from 80s. He has captioned it that it would be good to go back to these days. In one of the pictures, he is wearing a grey blazer with black trousers while in the other he can be seen in a black tee with printed trousers/pants. Amitabh Bachchan captioned it, "Would be so nice to be back to such days...but..." Also Read - Won Kaun Banega Crorepati lottery without buying a ticket? This Whatsapp message can empty your bank account

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan has been quite busy of late. He has been shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 all through. Plus, he was also working on a movie with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta titled Goodbye. Seeing this picture, Rohit Roy wrote, "My life is centered around those days Amit ji… my entire existence is a sum total of THOSE days." Noted critic Bhawana Somaaya said, "Wow, when was this??? I don't remember." The actor looks so handsome. Seeing the printed pants, we wonder if Amitabh Bachchan and not Ranveer Singh was the original king of prints and multi-colour.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has many projects lined up. He will be seen in May Day, Jhund. Brahmastra and the untitled Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. In fact, he has reunited with Deepika Padukone for the remake of The Intern in place of Rishi Kapoor. She made the announcement on social media writing, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!? Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern."