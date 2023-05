One must be living under a stone if unaware of the iconic Jumma Chumma De De song. The track number became a sensation back then and it continued to be a hit even now. Amitabh Bachchan gave the Indian cinema a blockbuster song Jumma Chumma De De from his 1991 film Hum. The hook step of the song became so popular that it has enjoyed a massive fanbase for years. Even today, when the song is played no matter what one must be doing a person would immediately perform the hook step. Had Jaya Bachchan not approved it we would have not got the famous hook step or maybe not even the song would have not got that popular. Wondering what, how, and why right… here are your answers. Read on. Also Read - Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan makes an exit from the franchise; Farhan Akhtar to start the film with a new leading man? Fans suggest THIS actor’s name

was initially hesitant to perform the hook step as he found it vulgar and had almost changed it. Recently, on the latest episode of Weekend with Ramesh, legendary choreographer Chinni Prakash revealed the trivia. He said that Big B was skeptical of performing the hook step and requested to change it. Nevertheless, the choreographer convinced him to stay put to the step and would change it post-editing if he still doesn't like it. Prakash maintained that it will give the necessary oomph to the song.

When the song was out for preview who is married to Amitabh Bachchan loved it. It is she who made it happen while the ace actor found it vulgar. In the same conversation, Chinni Prakash said it Jaya ji had foreseen the popularity of the song and was confident that the step will be loved in the coming era. She believed that the hook step of Jumma Chumma will be a hit. She asked the megastar to retain the step in the song, revealed choreographer Chinni Prakash. So now you know how we got the iconic Jumma Chumma hook step.

Jumma Chumma, a song from 1991 film Hum, was sung by Sudesh Bhosle and . Alongside Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars , , , Danny Denzogpa, and . Directed by Mukul S. Anand the multi-starrer family action drama film received a classic status.