There's no denying that has always been at the receiving end of brutal criticism ever since he entered the film industry. The actor often faced comparison with his megastar father and his globally successful wife . As Abhishek won the Best Actor award for his OTT release Dasvi, Amitabh became very emotional while recalling how his son was ridiculed and mocked for all these years.

Rubbing Abhishek's success in the noses of his critics, Big B tweeted, "My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST." Not only Abhishek won the Best Actor award at the Filmfare OTT awards but Dasvi also bagged the Best Film award.

T 4503 - My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SaJFGrtABp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Abhishek is all set to return to the second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows which is packed with action and thrill. The psychological thriller will also see , and child artiste Ivana Kaur reprising their roles along with and the entry of a new character played by Pitchers fame Naveen Kasturia.

Abhishek will also be hosting the International Indian Film Academy popularly known as IIFA, which is returning with its 23rd edition in Abu Dhabi from February 9 through February 11, 2023. The actor will sharing the stage with his co-hosts and Maniesh Paul. The upcoming edition will also see big stars such as , , , , and many more in attendance.