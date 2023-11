Amitabh Bachchan is right now making headlines after there are several reports that claim the megastar is gifting his Juhu Prateeksha bungalow to his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The Prateeksha Bungalow is in the prime location of Mumbai and is one of the most expensive bungalows in Big B. It is claimed that Bungalow is worth Rs 50 crore, and now he has named it Shweta. The reports add that the stamp duty on the property has been paid of Rs 50.8 lakh and was registered on November 8. The Prateeksha bungalow was earlier owned by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and now the parents have transferred it to their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Also Read - Vijay Varma, Shah Rukh Khan and more celebs who went bankrupt but bounced back

Prateeksha bungalow was the first property that was owned by Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. And in one of his episodes, Big B revealed in his show Kaun Banega Crorepati that the name of his bungalow was based on a poem written by his late father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. It is also stated that Amitabh Bachchan stayed in this bungalow with his parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. Well, Big B gifting the Prateeksha Bungalow to daughter Shweta has come as a surprise to his fans, and they are hailing the megastar as the best father.

There has been no official statement in this regard. Amitabh Bachchan currently stays in Jalsa Bungalow with his entire family, which is situated in Juhu.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in Prateeksha Bungalow.

Prateeksha Bungalow was the venue of Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding, and it was a grand affair. Amitabh Bachchan had decked up the bungalow no less than a bride for his son’s wedding 16 years ago. The Prateeksha bungalow is an emotional property for the Bachchans.