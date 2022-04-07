Amitabh Bachchan gives a classy reply to trolls as he promotes his son Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi

is the biggest cheerleader for his son . Of late, he has been giving it back to the trolls who often take a dig at his son's not so successful careers. However, Abhishek Bachchan has always proved his mettle as an actor and his versatility is been appreciated by his loved ones and his fans. And now the actor is all set for his next film Dasvi. The film has been released today and proud father Amitabh Bachchan is happily promoting his son's film Dasvi. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor has THIS to say about her soon-to-be bahu

As the megastar promote his son's film, he was trolled by a few of his users on Twitter and his classy reply showed where Abhishek gets the swag from. The Shehenshaah of Bollywood hit back at trolls in the classiest way possible, " Ji Haan huzur, main Karta hoon: badhayi, prachaar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge (Yes sir, I do: congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do?)". Also Read - The Ghost: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sonal Chauhan starrer begins a new schedule in Ooty

Recently Amitabh Bachchan had heaved praises for the trailer and quoted his father, the renowned poet and wrote, "मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे !’ ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन (My sons will not be called the inheritors of my legacy because they are my sons. Only those who take forward and bring pride to the legacy will be recognised as such).” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash surprises Karan Kundrra; Aryan-Imlie as Mr and Mrs Rathore win hearts and more

Abhishek Bachchan is one of those actors who doesn't go all out for promotions compared to most actors, " Actually, I am someone who is not very comfortable about promoting my work. I feel a little weird. But I know that this is also necessary. For Dasvi, I just want to convey to the people that we have worked hard and have made a good film, please see this. I want to pass my positive energy to everyone."