Actor Amitabh Bachchan, known for his iconic roles in Bollywood, recently shared several pictures of his Mumbai home, Jalsa, on his blog. The pictures provided a glimpse inside the temple located within the premises of Jalsa. The veteran actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a few photos and expressed his faith by offering milk to Lord Shiva and water to the holy basil plant, Tulsi.

The temple, adorned with white marble statues of various deities, exuded a serene ambiance. The idols were beautifully garlanded with fresh flowers, and a black shivling was placed on a white marble stand. Golden bells hung from the ceiling, adding to the divinity of the space.

In one of the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen pouring milk on the shivling, symbolizing his devotion to Lord Shiva. He also offered water to the Tulsi plant in his garden, emphasizing his reverence for nature. The actor, dressed in a black hoodie and matching pants, carried out these rituals barefoot, showcasing his deep spiritual connection.

Apart from sharing pictures of the temple, Amitabh Bachchan also shared glimpses of his interaction with his fans. Every Sunday, a large number of his fans gather outside his house to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. Amitabh has been meeting his fans for over 40 years, ensuring that he acknowledges their love and support.

As the fans eagerly waited outside the gate of his residence, Amitabh waved at them, reciprocating their affection. Surprisingly, his son, Abhishek Bachchan, also made an appearance from his balcony, dressed in a vibrant red tracksuit, and greeted the excited fans. The father-son duo's presence added to the excitement and joy of the fans, who were thrilled to see both the legendary actors together.

Amitabh Bachchan's recent posts on his blog not only showcased the beautiful temple within his home but also highlighted his deep-rooted faith and his bond with his fans. The pictures served as a reminder of the actor's humility and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire millions with his talent, grace, and compassion, making him an icon in the Indian film industry.