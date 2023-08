During the book launch event of Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies, penned by Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, Sutapa Sikdar, the late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, candidly shared insights into how Irrfan Khan used to improvise scenes in movies. She recounted a particular incident from the making of the film Piku, in which Irrfan improvised a scene, initially causing discomfort to Amitabh Bachchan. However, the situation later transformed, and they became friends. Also Read - Before Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and THESE other Bollywood stars’ movies faced copyright allegations

Sutapa reflected, "Irrfan would work alongside the director and the writer. They would have many drafts by the end of it, and when he would go on stage, he would kind of improvise. He would never improvise to take the limelight, but he would try to break the language in a way."

Sutapa, also an accomplished writer, recollected a conversation with director Shoojit Sircar, who directed the film Piku. Shoojit shared with her, "Bachchan saab is very structured and prepared when he comes, and Irrfan improvised and he got really upset. Then they became friends."

Discussing the memorable interval scene that left a lasting impact, Sutapa revealed that the entire scene was improvised. Shubhra added, “Shoojit said he did not dare to cut it.”

Shubhra also recalled Shoojit's statement, “When I was directing Irrfan [on the set of] Piku, I would sometimes even be afraid of saying ‘Cut’.” This interval scene depicted Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's characters engaged in a heated argument while stuck on a highway.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. The actor had been battling a neuroendocrine tumour and ultimately succumbed to a colon infection. Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies, authored by Shubhra Gupta and published by Pan Macmillan India, was unveiled in Delhi during a book launch event.