Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan interacted with the world's best football players as he attended PSG vs Saudi All-star XI match. The exhibition match between Riyadh Season Team and Paris Saint-Germain was inaugurated by the Legend. He shook hands with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and other team players before the match kicked off. This came as a surprise for Indian fans who switched on to watch the match but were left flabbergasted and perplexed.

was invited to inaugurate the game among other dignitaries. He greeted team players ahead of a PSG and Saudi All-star XI match in Riyadh. The presence of Big B on the pitch left Indian football fans happy and went gaga over the internet. Mr. Bachchan tweeted about his experience attending the football match Thursday. He took to his Twitter account to express what an evening he had meeting Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar and seeing them play together.

T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening ..

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons ..

Incredible !!!#football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/fXlaw9meeV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2023

The exhibition match was a Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face-off after the later transferred to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr. It is a rare chance for football lovers to see matches between Messi and Ronaldo after the two changed their teams. The exhibition match between Riyadh Season Team and Paris Saint-Germain was held at the King Fahd International stadium.

Ronaldo captained the Riyadh Season Team - a combined Saudi Pro League XI including Al Nassr and Al Hilal players. PSG's starting lineup included Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, and Keylor Navas. Lionel Messi's team also featured Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammates.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai, a family entertainer by ’s Rasjshri Films. Next in his pipeline is The Intern, a Hindi remake of Ben Whittaker’s comedy-drama. He also has Project K alongside and .