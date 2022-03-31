recently had a fanboy moment with National Crush Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of their upcoming film Goodbye. The megastar shared a behind-the-scene picture with Rashmika, wherein he seemed to be blushing as he stood beside her. He just captioned the picture as Pushpa. To which, Rashmika gave an epic response. She quoted a dialogue from her blockbuster film and replied, "Sir hum #jhukeganahi." She also shared the same picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Only and only gratitude smiles and love." Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu lashes out at Vanraj; fans praise her monologue in Pushpa style – view reactions

Rashmika has two big-ticket Hindi flicks, Mission Majnu and Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan. There are reports that she has replaced in Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial Animal starring . Apart from a couple of big-ticket movies in Bollywood, Rashmika will be seen in the Pushpa sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

She subscribes to the fact that her appearance in South Indian movies like Pushpa and Geetha Govindam has given her great visibility in Hindi. She has said that she is open to acting in any good movies, without considering the language barriers. She doesn't want to get categorised as a North or South actress, but only wants to do content-rich movies. She was last seen in the movie Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu alongside Sharwanand.

Meanwhile, and Amitabh Bachchan have come together for a homogenous project, tentatively titled Project K. Helmed by Mahanati fame Nag Aswin, the movie will have Deepika Padukune as the female lead. The shooting process for this heavy budget movie have begun, as the stars have wrapped up a couple of schedules already. He was last seen in 's Jhund.