Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved superstars. He is a veteran actor and has given so many amazing movies. He has been one of few actors who has been loved by all the generations. Any news about him becomes a big thing for all his fans. Now, a news has come out that has left everyone worried. It was being reported that Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the hospital and his angioplasty has been done. Angioplasty is usually done for a person with heart problems. This left everyone worried but as per News 18, Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan opens up on Amitabh Bachchan's bankruptcy for the first time

Amitabh Bachchan had a clot in his leg?

The 81-year-old megastar was treated for peripheral, and not coronary heart. The source close to the news portal informed them that an angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart. More details about his health are awaited. Also Read - Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: 7 Bollywood actors who went bald in real life

Just before his hospitalised, Amitabh Bachchan had posted a tweet. It was just one hour before the news of his hospitalisation came out. He took to X and wrote, “T 4950 – in gratitude ever.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more celebs who own expensive pets

T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to appear in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. A few days earlier, Jaya Bachchan spoke about Big B on Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya. Jaya Bachchan spoke about facing failures head and how to bounce back.

Jaya Bachchan spoke about Amitabh Bachchan's financial crisis. Jaya Bachchan said that she did not disturb him by constantly being grumpy or by giving him advices. She believes that is ok to be just quiet and be around.

Well, we hope we get to see Amitabh Bachchan back home soon.