Amitabh Bachchan is loved by all. He has a massive and crazy fan following. He is one of the most important stars and fans are extremely worried about him right now. A few hours ago, the news about his hospitalisation left everyone shell-shocked. It was being reported that he has been admitted to the hospital and he went through an angioplasty. Later, News 18 reported that he is admitted to Kokilaben hospital and the source shared that an angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart. Apart from this, there is no information about Amitabh Bachchan's health. His family members, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and others have not shared anything about this. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised: Top 10 pictures that prove his family is his biggest strength

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

However, this news has left everyone shocked and people are extremely worried about Big B. They want to know how his health and what was the angioplasty about. Amitabh Bachchan's post just before this news came out also left everyone worried. He took to X and wrote, "T 4950 – in gratitude ever." Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Top 10 best works to watch on OTT as we pray for his good health

T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

Fans get worried about Big B

This post left everyone more worried. Amitabh Bachchan is trending on X and people are praying for his speedy recovery. One of the user on X wrote, "Megastar Amitabh Bachchan ji Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai... I pray for his good health and speedy Recovery #AmitabhBachchan #ShahRukhKhan" Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan puts up a post making fans curious, amidst reports of his hospitalisation and angioplasty

Another user shared a clip from Kaun Banega Crorepati and wrote, "Sending speedy recovery wishes to Amitabh Bachchan Get well soon. This is the most emotional clip of KBC, which made us cry. UNMATCHED AMITABH BACHCHAN #AmitabhBachchan"

Sending speedy recovery wishes to Amitabh Bachchan

Get well soon This is the most emotional clip of KBC, which made us cry. UNMATCHED AMITABH BACHCHAN #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/gUIszAsGnA — Neeta (@mehrotra_neeta) March 15, 2024

I saw last episode of KBC and it was so emotional ? Today Big B admitted in Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, pray for his speed Recovery ?#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/qzN0U6ZjE6 — mustakdrx (@salik_mustak) March 15, 2024

Big B #AmitabhBachchan Sir Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai... Let’s pray for his good health ?? pic.twitter.com/Dao58YUZ9J — Yodha Akkians (@YodhaAkkians) March 15, 2024

Praying for his speedy recovery ?#amitabhbachchan pic.twitter.com/CtLYmR0p0q — Deepak Kumar Verma (@DeepakVerma_91) March 15, 2024

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. Praying for his health and speedy recovery. #AmitabhBachchan #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/xM6g3yj4I4 — AmitJagannathShetty (@AmitShettyINC) March 15, 2024

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan ji Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai... Sending speedy recovery wishes to #AmitabhBachchan . pic.twitter.com/x890C6gcr8 — Anubhav Saxena (@anubhav_shah) March 15, 2024

Megastar #AmitabhBachchan Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai... Let’s pray for his good health ?? Praying for his speedy recovery ??#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/OIVRtiMEq7 — Ravi Tiwari (@TheRaviTiwariX) March 15, 2024

Superstar #AmitabhBachchan Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital Let’s pray for his speedy recovery ??@amitabhbacchan pic.twitter.com/JaaMdIHSh9 — Pawan Kumar (@pawanpareek7057) March 15, 2024

Wishing you a swift recovery and good health. Your courage and resilience inspire us all. May you be back on your feet soon, spreading your magic and charisma. Take care, and know that countless well-wishers are sending positive vibes your way. ??#AmitabhBachchan — Lucky (@udprocks190) March 15, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan is hospitalized.

Praying for his speedy recovery ❤️?.#AmitabhBachchan — Navkaar.jain (@navkaarrjain20) March 15, 2024

Watch a video on Amitabh Bachchan here:

Get well soon, Amitabh Bachchan!