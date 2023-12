Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's happiness knows no bounds. Agastya Nanda recently made his debut on Netflix with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'. Amitabh who went with his entire family including wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter in law Aishwarya and others at the grand premier of 'The Archies' has now posted an adorable picture from the same event. Seems like the Shahenshah of Bollywood can't keep calm as he has taken on social media to praise his grandson performance in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrate Agastya's performance

Agastya Nanda has been receiving a lot of accolades for his portrayal of Archie in the film 'The Archies'. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor and others have given thumbs up to the film. However, it certainly feels surreal when your grandad who also happens to be the brightest and biggest star of Bollywood praises you. Amitabh recently took to social media and uploaded the below post. He expressed her joy of seeing Agastya's fabulous work on screen. In the below picture you can see Amitabh posing with son Abhishek and grandson Agastya. Check out the post below

Amitabh Bachchan's sweet gesture for great performers

Amitabh Bachchan is known for praising performances of actors who according to him do a great job in a particular project. He always makes sure to send a handwritten note and bouquet of flowers to actors who do a marvelous job. Weather it was Vijay Verma and Alia Bhatt's performance in Gully Boy or late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's performance in MS Dhoni: The untold story, the 'OG' Don has sent handwritten notes and flowers to them and many other actors.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan the actor is currently hosting game show Kaun Banega Crorepati's fifteenth season. The actor was last seen in the 2022's film Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. His upcoming films are touted to be Kalki 2898 AD, Section 84, Ranbhoomi and R Balki’s Next amongst others. In Kalki 2898 AD along with Amitabh Bachchan actors like Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are also playing pivotal roles. However, the most awaited project of Bachchan is R Balki's next as whenever the duo has collaborated it has definitely created waves in Bollywood industry.