Amitabh Bachchan is turning 81 tomorrow, which is October 11, and at this point, usually every Indian's mindset is to retire or take a break from work, but the Shahehshah of Bollywood is an inspiration to all his fans and followers. Big B revived his career in 2000 after the debacle of ABCL Corp., and today he is the busiest B-town actor in the town, barring his age. Kudos to achieving this milestone. And when it comes to being the busiest Bachchan in the house, his net worth is almost doubled when compared to the family itself. Yes, Mr. Bachchan is not only earning but rocking in his career.

Amitabh Bachchan is the highest-earning member of the Bachchan family.

Amitabh Bachchan is making 5 crore plus every month, and his yearly income is around 60 crore. So far, the net worth of the megastar is reportedly 3390 crore. How cool that is! Mr. Bachchan is inspiring in every way and proving in a true sense that age is just a number. The actor will be seen next in Brahmastra part 2 and 3. He is also a significant part of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2989AD. And currently Amitabh Bachchan is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After Big B, it's his daughter-in-law and Bollywood diva Aishwarya who makes the most of her earnings, and her net worth is 823 crore. The actress takes 10 crore per film, and her annual income after all the endorsements is 50 crore annually.

Jaya Bachchan

The veteran actress won accolades for her last release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and her net worth is reportedly 640 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan

The Jr. Bachchan is slowly and steadily making his mark with each release, and the actor earns Rs. 24 crore annually, and monthly he makes around Rs. 2 crore. Well, the Bachchan family is one of the most loved and respected families in the industry, and they often give off a major vibe to Sooraj Barjatya's film Hum Saath Saath Hai.