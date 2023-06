Bollywood's iconic couple and have completed 50 years of marriage. The two got married after because they wanted to travel abroad together for a holiday. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan had a hurried marriage at her friend's home in Malabar Hill. Social media is pouring in wishes for the couple. The two have weathered a lot in their 50 years of togetherness. took to Instagram and wrote, "Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!" Amitabh Bachchan with a Love You message. Celebs like , , and others also replied on the message. Take a look at the post of Abhishek Bachchan. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan shares an adorable picture with Jaya as they celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda also shared cute pics and wished them. Shweta Bachchan's caption read, "Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it!!" Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan: Devoid of any celebration, devoid of presence, just devoid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

has shared a cute pic where he can see him holding her as she shyly covers her face with his hands. It looks like it is from the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. Take a look...

Trending Now

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan slowly fell in love after doing a few films together. The couple first met at Pune's Film Institute. The actress was success way before she married him. Amitabh Bachchan's career soared after his wedding with her. We wish them many more years of togetherness!