and are celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary today. On the occasion, Navya Nanda took to Instagram to share a few unseen romantic pictures of her grandparents. The pics are realty cute and candid and is giving us couple goals. Have a look at the pics below: Also Read - From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan – 8 Bollywood jodis who played a couple onscreen after getting married

Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Amitabh Bachchan yelled at Jaya Bachchan and the reason was Rekha

Meanwhile, Amitabh thanked fans for wishing them on their anniversary. Sharing a pic from their wedding, he wrote, “Jaya aur meri vivaah jayanti pe jo sneh aur aadar pradaan kiya gaya hai usake liye haath jod kar pranaam karata hoon. Dhanayavaad. Sab ko uttar na de paenge, is liye yahaan pratikriya, prativachan, sveekaar karen. [Thanks for all sending the warm wishes and love on the occasion of our wedding anniversary.] Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Vikram: Kamal Haasan considered Amitabh Bachchan for a cameo but later offered the same to Suriya; Here's why

T 4303 - जया और मेरी, विवाह जयंती पे जो स्नेह और आदर प्रदान किया गया है उसके लिए हाथ जोड़ कर प्रणाम करता हूँ । धनयवाद !

सब को उत्तर न दे पाएँगे, इस लिए यहाँ प्रतिक्रिया, प्रतिवचन , स्वीकार करें ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UYfnwDgXQl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 3, 2022

Reacting on the pic, a fan wrote, “Wish you Gurudev ji and Jaya Maa a very Happy 49th Wedding Anniversary. God bless both of you with very good health, loads of joy & happiness, peace & prosperity. Wish both of you many more years of love & togetherness.❤❤❤??????.”

Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Wish you Gurudev ji and Jaya Maa a very Happy 49th Wedding Anniversary. God bless both of you with very good health, loads of joy & happiness, peace & prosperity. Wish both of you many more years of love & togetherness.❤❤❤?????? pic.twitter.com/9Dta20IG0Y — ?️EF Partho Das?? (@Partho701) June 3, 2022

Warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes on your 49th Wedding Anniversary ? dearest amit ji & Jaya Maa! #HappyAnniversaryABJB

Cheers & abundant blessings ? ❤?Big love & hug ??? togetherness forever❤️❤️❤️ @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/kQkYenhP5w — Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғ™ (@SwetaLoveAB) June 3, 2022

Amitabh and Jaya have been a part of several films like Silsila, , and .