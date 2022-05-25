Amitabh Bachchan and Kamaal R Khan’s bond go a long way. Many years ago, the megastar had launched the website, KRK Box Office, and now, today Big B has launched KRK’s biography titled Controversial KRK. He had earlier in the day tweeted, “My biography #ControversialKRK will be launched today.” After the Brahmastra actor shared about the biography, KRK thanked him and tweeted, “Thank you very much sir!” However, fans of the megastar aren’t much happy with him launching the biography, and they are trolling him. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer's budget and how much it needs to earn to become a blockbuster [Exclusive Video]

A netizen tweeted, "KRK ke paas aapka koi video hai kya sir?" Another fan wrote, "Kya din aa gaye he sir aapke krk ko promote kar rahe ho??" One more netizens wrote, "Maalik itne bure din to jab ABCL doobi thi aapki tab bhi nahi aaye lag rahe the. Aakhir kya majburi hai ye."

KRK also tweeted, "My biography #ControversialKRK is launched today by Mahanayak @SrBachchan sir." A netizen replied to his tweet and wrote, "Sir toilet paper khatam hone do fir order krunga." Another netizen wrote, "mujhe free m bhi mile to bi na paru." One more tweeted, "People are abusing you in just 4 liner tweets, what will happen after reading this long book."

Well, KRK is known for taking digs at Bollywood celebs, and Big B launching his biography has surely shocked one and all. Today while wishing on his 50th birthday, KRK had tweeted, “Darling #KarniJohar @karanjohar wishing you a very happy birthday. Allah Kare Aapko Hamesha Sundar aur Handsome boyfriends Milte Rahain. Aap Yunhi life Ke Maze Lete Raho!” He also shared a video of Karan from an old serial, and wrote, “Garmi Se lock Toh Nahi Faila, Lekin Tum Zaroor Fail Gaye Ho @karanjohar ! #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar!”