Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is all set for his debut with The Archies. It is going to come on Netflix. Amitabh Bachchan had taken to Twitter to wish his grandson. Agastya Nanda is paired with Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan in this series inspired by the iconic Archies series. Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, "Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying!!!" He is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. While his elder sister Navya Naveli Nanda decided on a career in entrepreneurship, Agastya has his eyes set on Bollywood. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Pranav Misshra and more cast members' pay per episode will SHOCK you

Also Read - London Files web series review: Arjun Rampal shines in this slow-burn investigative thriller filled with clues and twists

But it looks like Amitabh Bachchan has deleted the tweet. The reason for the same is not known. Of late, we have seen the kind of negativity around the debut of star kids like Shanaya Kapoor, and maybe he wants to shield Agastya from the same. The young man has grown up away from the world of showbiz. He did most of his academics in the UK. He is also a low profile person. Also, there is the belief of nazar. At times, elders fear that too much attention on a new project is not good. Agastya will be first one of the third generation to step into showbiz. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ditch honeymoon for work commitments; bride heads to Jaisalmer to shoot with Ranveer Singh – view pics

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Jhund. His work was appreciated by one and all. He has big films lined up like Project K, Brahmastra, The Intern remake, Goodbye and others. Suhana Khan who is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan is a film student. She has worked in a short film before. She is the BFF of Navya Naveli Nanda.