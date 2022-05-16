Amitabh Bachchan massively trolled as 'drunk' and 'Buddha' for his latest post; don't miss his savage reply

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the senior most celebrity in Bollywood who is an avid social media user. The megastar often keeps on posting some motivating messages for his fans on his social media account or even sends a general wish to his fans. While today he took to his Facebook account and sent a good morning wish to his fans, while some of his fans greeted him back and others trolled him for sending a good morning wish. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant gets a new boyfriend; gives him a kiss on a video call at the red carpet; fans say, 'Kadam kadam par pyar mil jata hai' [Watch Video]

One user commented on Hindi to Big B " Don't you think you have wished a good morning very early?" While the actor replied and said, " I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurts you then I apologise". Also Read - Ahead of Cannes 2022, Hina Khan stuns in Tarun Tahiliani at the UK Asian Film Festival; fans can't wait for her red carpet look [VIEW PICS]

Amitabh Bachchan also addressed disrespectful comments and trolling. "Abe buddhe dopahar ho gayi (It's noon old man)." AB replied, " I pray that you have a long age but no one insults you by calling you a 'buddha' then)". Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui REVEALS how his girlfriend reacted to his closeness with Anjali Arora on the show

Another Facebook user called him budhau (old man) while his fans stood in support of him saying that maybe the actor will be in a different time zone as he is shooting. To which the Shehenshaah of Bollywood wrote, "Let him say, he is telling the truth. No, I am in the country only. I was working all night so woke up late."

One more user trolled him by calling him Mahanalayak, taking a dig at his mahanayak image. " Yeh kaun si pratahkaal hai mahanalayak Ji (What morning is this Mahanalayak Ji)", Mr Bachchan clarifued once again and relied to ten troll insisting," I was working all night, so woke up late, Layak ji (worthy man)." While one user alleged to him that may be is was drunk in the night, " Aaj bahot der mein utri. Lagta hai desi pi aa gaye hain. Aajkal 11:30 baje pratahkaal (it looks like he had local liquor that he had a morning at 11:30 am)." to which the actor replied that he doesn't drink. Well, surely the trolls must have learnt their lesson today.