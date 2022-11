Keeping up with his weekly tradition of meet-and-greet his fans every Sunday outside his house Jalsa in Juhu, walked up to the gates to wave to his fans who were enamored by his presence. This time, the megastar was deeply touched by their love after a young fan broke the security barrier to get the paintings he had done of the megastar autographed. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kriti Sanon reacts to Adipurush delay; Ponniyin Selvan 1 team has a reunion sans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more

Sharing his experience of the incident on his blog, Amitabh talked about how he was moved to tears after the little one came all the way from Indore to meet him. He shared that the boy had become a huge fan after watching his film Don at the age of 4 and the film got stuck to him. The megastar consoled him as the boy fell on his feet with the paintings he wanted to get autographed. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and more celebrities who have pledged to donate their organs

"And this little fellow came up all the way from Indore after at the age of 4 he saw DON .. and stuck to it .. dialogues acting my lines etc., .. in tears for having met me his desire for long .. sublimates himself at the feet , which I just do ot like and abhor .. but ..console him as he breaks the cordon and runs up .. console him .. autograph the paintings he did of me and get to read a letter from his Father ..such be the emotion of the well wishers .. it leaves me in a swell of the aqua when in solitude .. what how when why .. me!” Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog while sharing a slew of pictures of the incident. Also Read - Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and more Bollywood's A list stars educational qualification will leave you shocked

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is basking in all the appreciation for his recently released film Uunchai, which has managed to hit the right chord with the audience. The film has also received rave reviews from the critics and the positive word of mouth has benefitted the film's business.

Apart from Big B, the directorial also stars , , , and others in key roles. On the other hand, the megastar is also busy hosting his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, which also saw his son and wife surprising him on his birthday.