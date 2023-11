Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unwittingly grabbed headlines when a Pakistani Cricketer mentioned her name during an event. Abdul Razzaq passed comment on the Bachchan bahu sparked controversy and her fans were angry over his comment. Razzaq was slammed by netizens. And now, an X post by Amitabh Bachchan is going viral after the fiasco. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan accepts Ciroc Filmfare Glamour and Style Award on behalf of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – view pics!

Amitabh Bachchan pens a cryptic note after Pakistani cricketer's 'disrespectful' comments for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "For this has more meaning than any printed word," he also posted the literal translation of the same in the Devanagari script as well. The cryptic note by the Kalki 2989 AD actor has grabbed the attention of fans. It seems like the actor is hinting about the impact of spoken words rather than written words which are not on a first-hand basis. Also Read -

Have a look at Big B's X post here:

T 4830 - ?? .. for this has more meaning than any printed word ..

इसका अर्थ छपे हुए काग़ज़ पर लिखित शब्दों से कहीं ज़्यादा — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

Watch this Aishwarya Rai Bachchan video here:

What is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pakistani Cricketer's controversy?

For those not in the know, a couple of hours ago, a video of Abdul Razzaq went viral in which he talked about the intentions of men in cricket. Elaborating on the matter, Abdul mentioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his statement. He talked about not having the intention to make good and polished cricketers in the Pakistani cricket team. He then gave an example of Aishwarya saying that if one thought that just by marrying Aishwarya, they would get good and pious kids, that would not happen. His comment got him massive flak.

Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq apologizes after hurtful comments on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After getting a severe backlash, Razzaq took to his X handle and posted an apology note. "I am very ashamed of yesterday and I realise I said very bad words. I apologise to everyone, please forgive me," he wrote with folded hands emoticons. In the video he shared alongside the apology note, Razzaq claimed that he had a slip of the tongue and mistakenly used her name. It's ironic how Razzaq was talking about intentions and his statement turned on him. Aishwarya or the other family members have not commented on the matter yet.