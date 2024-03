Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda celebrated her 50th birthday last evening. The star kid is very popular among Bollywood circles. March 17 also happens to be the birthday of several people that Big B know or has been associated with. Taking to his blog, the Badla actor wished a few people and then got to talking about Shweta's birthday and revealed how the celebrations went at home.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about celebrating Shweta Bachchan's birthday

Taking to his blog handle, Sr Bachchan wished Syed Kabeeruddin who would be celebrating his birthday on 19th March. He wished everyone who celebrated their birthdays on 17th March including his daughter, Shweta Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan also yet again took a dig at the progress reports and called them hilarious. He talked about the birthday galore. The veteran actor gushed about his firstborn, Shweta and when she was brought home to Prateeksha, their first-ever home. Shweta was barely two and Abhishek was a couple of months old at that time, recollects the senior actor.

Amitabh Bachchan gushed about seeing his kids and their kids together at home, at the same table together in his blog post. He calls life a wonder. The megastar also reveals that his children and grandchildren all were together last evening. An emotional actor writes, "Family is the greatest bond .. of love togetherness and the joys of each other .. may it ever be in lasting .." (sic). Big B also dropped a few pictures from his Sunday tradition about seeing his fans outside his Bungalow. He even shared a picture of Abhishek waving at the fans.

Amitabh Bachchan in other news

Meanwhile, recently, Big B made headlines for his alleged health scare that turned out to be a false alarm, fake news. It was said that the actor was hospitalized at the Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. However, the superstar was seen cheering on his favourite team at IPSL in the city. His presence at the match sparked hilarious reactions from the fans. Many were grateful to see the veteran actor hale and hearty.

On the work front, Big B reportedly has Kalki 2989 AD, The Intern remake, and Aankhen 2 to name a few.