The annual day function at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School is the talk of the town. Many of the star kids like Aaradhya Bachchan, AbRam Khan, Taimur Ali Khan were a part of the event. Hence, we saw many big stars attending the annual day function to cheer for their kids. The photos and videos from the event have gone viral where we see the kids showing their talent. Aaradhya Bachchan has been the talk of the town for the way she confidently performed on the stage. Her dialogues in English, and her expressions were all just perfect. She was a true star on the stage but a few also trolled her for her English accent. However, many have been impressed with her performance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda had come to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School to cheer for Aaradhya. Now, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to praise his granddaughter, Aaradhya's performance in her school's play.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aaradhya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya's School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore ..so later (sic)"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen proudly recording the video of her daughter performing on the stage. This showed how happy she is with her baby girl performing so well. A video of her leaving the school function with Aaradhya and Abhishek is also going viral. Aishwarya is seen cutely kissing and hugging her daughter.

The Bachchan family has been in the news since a long time. There have been reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are no longer living together. They are on the verge of getting separated. However, their recent appearance at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School for Aaradhya has quashed all these rumours. Aishwarya looked quite happy with her Bachchan family