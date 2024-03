Megastar and Indian icon Amitabh Bachchan is apparently battling a health issue. Latest reports suggested that he was admitted on Friday evening to Andheri's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. It seems the senior actor underwent an angioplasty. Some reports suggest that he had a clot in his heart, which the doctors took care of. Amitabh Bachchan's fans were worried and flooded social media with get well soon messages for the superstar. He is 81 now. While age has caught up, the star has no signs of slowing down. The last movie he signed was Thalaivar 170 with his good friend Rajinikanth. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised at Kokilaben hospital since Friday morning, health update eagerly awaited

Amitabh Bachchan put up cryptic post on gratitude

The superstar put up a post on gratitude on X (formerly Twitter). It is a known fact that he does not like to discuss his medical issues. He has always said that he feels it is a private matter. However, at times, he does update fans through his blog or other mediums.

T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan attended the sangeet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. But the family did not grace all the events of the evening. There is a pic where Aaradhya is walking holding the hands of her grandfather.

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly undergoes angioplasty

Angioplasty means the opening of a blocked artery. The technique is used in heart operations as well as for lungs or clotting in veins. The actor suffered a tear in his rib cage during the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD. He was rushed home to Mumbai from Hyderabad. In July 2023, he gave the Comic Con event of Kalki 2898 AD in San Diego a miss due to work and medical restrictions. We wish the best of health to our Bollywood icon.