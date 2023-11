Amitabh Bachchan lashed out for ignoring Saiyami Kher in his post.

Just a while ago, the Brahmastra actor shared the post of his son and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's movie Ghoomer update, where he proudly flaunted his son's work but forgot to mention anything about the lead actress Saiyami Kher. The netizens are taking a string of offences on the same.

Abhishek Bachchan's dry wish for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 50th birthday

Aishwarya turned 50, and it's one of the milestones, and fans expected the Bachchan family to celebrate in a big way, but only Abhishek wished his dearest wifey on her birthday, but the fans and netizens aren't happy with it and called it a dry wish.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday without the Bachchan family, which once again sparked rumours of a dispute between them.