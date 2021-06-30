Amitabh Bachchan quits Aankhen 2, director Abhinay Deo confirms the film being shelved after Big B's exit

has been going through serious ups and downs ever since it was announced in 2016 on a grand scale. The sequel to the 2002 heist thriller Aankhen, directed by , was first announced with , , and at a press conference. But the film did not go on floor. And while the reports of the movie being shelved have been doing the rounds of the industry, who was supposed to direct Aankhen 2 has confirmed that the film has been shelved after Amitabh Bachchan's exit. Also Read - Takht, Krrish 4, Aankhen 2 and more: Bollywood movies which have been on the backburner for a long time

Talking about the development, Abhinay told Spotboye, "Without Mr Bachchan, I can't make Aankhen 2. He is the only thread that continues from Aankhen. So, since he's not there to take it forward, the film is kept on the burner. Let's hope at some point in the future, we will be able to make it again."

Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to reprise his role of Vijay Singh Rajput in Aankhen 2. It was then reported that the initial cast was replaced with Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and in the sequel. The first schedule was supposed to begin from May 2021. But due to the pandemic, the film did not go on floor.

Meanwhile, Big B currently has , Chehre, Jhund, MayDay, Goodbye and a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern coming up, besides an untitled film with and .