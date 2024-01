Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a throwback picture with veteran actress Rekha, which has created a lot of buzz on social media. Their alleged love affair is not a secret, and it was rumoured that Amitabh Bachchan fell in love with Rekha while he was already married to Jaya Bachchan. Even today, Amitabh and Jaya are not on talking terms with Rekha, and they avoid eye contact with her if they accidentally meet at a social gathering. The caption of the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan has left netizens curious, as he wrote that there's a huge story behind it which he will share one day. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: After backlash, netizens are now all praise for Prabhas' movie Adipurush - Know why

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture with Rekha

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. He is very active on blog columns and X (formerly known as twitter). In one of her recen t blog posts, Amitabh shared the above picture and caption it, 'and .. aaahhh .. there is a huge story behind this photograph .. someday it shall be narrated ..'. In the above picture, Amitabh is seen holding a mic as he interacts with crowd, while Rekha is seen standing at a distance where she is cheering for something. Apart from Amitabh and Rekha, Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Kalyan can be also seen in the picture.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's alleged love affair

Amitabh Bachchan was already married to actress Jaya Bachchan when he first met Rekha on the sets of Do Anjaane in 1975. Initially Amitabh and Rekha were successful to hide their relationship. However all hell broke when Rekha attended Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding by wearing Sindoor and Mangalsutra. All eyes were on Rekha as she boldly went towards Amitabh Bachchan who was also present at the wedding and causally started chatting with him. This whole incident was witnessed by Jaya who later called Rekha at her home. Jaya clearly stated that come what may she will not leave his husband. Rekha eventually realized that although Amitabh loves her he will never leave his former wife and marry her hence eventually she decided to end affair with the superstar.