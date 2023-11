Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral all over social media. In the video, we could see the actress in a lift dressed in shorts and a vest. But the original video does not belong to Rashmika Mandanna. It is of Zara Patel, a British-Indian girl from the UK. The edit looks so real that it takes four to five minutes to find out that it is indeed not Rashmika Mandanna. The whole deepfake thing is getting out of hand. Everyday videos are being made of female celebrities. Amitabh Bachchan shared the video on his social media timeline captioning it as "Information". Rashmika Mandanna had played his daughter in the movie Goodbye.

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

Deepfake is a technology where the faces of people can be superimposed or morphed. It has become an issue for female celebs everywhere. Also, people can change the voice to match that of a person. Many netizens are worried that people will start using deepfake for fraudulent purposes including financial thefts in this digital era. While some left funny comments, the majority agreed with Senior Bachchan on this grave matter. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives solo to attend Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash; netizens question the absence of the Bachchan family [Watch video]

??? ok this is terrifying — meghnad ? (@Memeghnad) November 5, 2023

You're absolutely ! As technology advances, addressing the legal and regulatory aspects of deepfakes is crucial to maintain trust and security in an increasingly digital world. — Mogambo (@master_mogambo) November 5, 2023

The time of the face change is spot on! — Pohthu™ (@Pohthu) November 5, 2023

Scary .. how technology can distory someone's image ... — Rancho… (@drmebaaz) November 5, 2023

Deepfakes are videos that swap one person's face for another, so that people can be shown doing and saying things they didn't say or do. They're now easy to make with free software. — Rancho… (@drmebaaz) November 5, 2023

Now, people are demanding that Government puts in a mechanism to detect deepfake and stop this. Of late, this is happening to many celebs like Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift and BTS. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Animal that comes out in December 2023. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan questioned why he didn't wish bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 50th birthday after he shared a post on Instagram