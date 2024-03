Amitabh Bachchan is back home in his Juhu bungalow. As per a latest report, the megastar got discharged from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He had been admitted on Friday night. As per rumours, he has undergone angioplasty. But fans will be relieved to know it was not an angioplasty procedure related to the heart, as per news. He had angioplasty reportedly on his veins. It is done to open the blood flow to the legs. With age and fat deposits, circulation gets affected. The procedure brings a lot of relief to people suffering due to leg pain. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised: Reports of Big B's health leaves fans worried [Check Reactions]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Amitabh Bachchan puts up a post of gratitude amidst rumours

The senior star put up a post of gratitude on X formerly Twitter. This made fans speculate if the report of him being admitted was indeed true. The superstar is known to be quite private about his medical condition. He feels he has fully right to maintain his silence on the matter. But he has always been grateful to fans for the outpour of love that comes every time in news like this. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised: Top 10 pictures that prove his family is his biggest strength

T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

The past few months have been hard on his health. He suffered injuries on his rib cage and rib cartilage while shooting for Kalki 2898 AD. The megastar was flown down from Hyderabad to Mumbai and rested at home. He had updated fans on the same. Amitabh Bachchan has signed a movie with his long-time BFF Rajinikanth Vettaiyaan, which will be directed by T Gnanavel. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Top 10 best works to watch on OTT as we pray for his good health

Bachchan family at Ambani's soiree at Jamnagar

The Bachchans attended the sangeet function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as a full family. It ended all the gossip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya being distanced from the family home. In fact, Aaradhya was seen holding the hand of the megastar. Big B made all fans of Kaun Banega Crorepati weep buckets when he said the last season might be his swansong. We wish the megastar the best of health.