Indian PM Narendra Modi is a deeply spiritual person, and often visits religious places. He had posted a picture where we could see him praying in front of Mount Kailash. As we know, it is located in Tibet. It is supposed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. Seeing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan posted on X that he feels upset knowing that he might not be able to make the journey to Mount Kailash even once. He had posted, "T 4799 - The religiosity .. the mystery .. the divinity of Kailash Parbat , has been intriguing me for long." He further wrote that he will be unable to attend it in place. He wrote, "And the tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person." Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan requests the channel to not call him a HOST anymore, here's why

T 4799 - The religiosity .. the mystery .. the divinity of Kailash Parbat , has been intriguing me for long .. and the tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person .. pic.twitter.com/x5xe7ZAXaB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 14, 2023

My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising. In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to Statue of Unity is also due. https://t.co/VRyRRy3YZ8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2023

PM Narendra Modi visited some of the shrines of Uttarakhand, and it also included Parvati Kund. He even visited the Jageshwar Temples. This conversation has left fans worried about the health of Amitabh Bachchan. Some advised him to take a private plane and fly with a medical team for assistance. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan crops Jaya, Shweta, Navya out of family picture from Amitabh Bachchan's b'day; fuels family feud rumours

You might not able to visit there bcz of medical conditions & high altitude conditions where there might be oxygen shortage.

But you have all the resources at your comfort & you can use them & reach https://t.co/zdkKD6ulqJ will be a mesmerising & exhilarating experience for you &… — मैं भारतवासी?? (@SachienTayal) October 15, 2023

You have all the resources at ur disposal sir,take a medical team with ur private plane or an air ambulance if needed,an oxygen tank is a must due to high altitude,isi bahane even ur medical team will get darshan of Kailash Mansarovar,you will get punya. @narendramodi ji se… — Lotus ??? (@LotusBharat) October 14, 2023

You can go to Kailasa Parvat. It will be significant & a holy trip. Stay for six months, then visit Urumqi. Subsequently, you can go to Guangzhou, Shanghai, Xian, meet your fans in Hong Kong & return. It will also be a cultural promotion visit as well as good foer Bollywood. — Shams Ur Rehman Alavi شمس (@indscribe) October 15, 2023

Well, let us hope that Amitabh Bachchan does make that trip to Kailash Mansarovar and fulfills his dream. Many PM Modi can help him in some way. The megastar will be seen in Ganapath which is coming on Dussehra 2023. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan birthday brings the family together; ends rumours of feud between Aishwarya Rai, Shweta