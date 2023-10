Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older on Wednesday, October 11 and celebrated his 81st birthday with his daughter Shweta Bachchan, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Aaradhya Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter in law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extended their wishes. With more than 200 films to his credit, Amitabh Bachchan is regarded as one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Also Read - 8 reasons that make Amitabh Bachchan the perfect father-in-law to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan wishes 'papa' Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan shared a collage of four pictures on her Instagram wherein she can be seen giving a tight hug to her father. She captioned the pictures as "Happy 81st Papa Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill." After her post, several celebrities wished Big B on his birthday including Chunky Panday, Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan Ali and more.

Navya Naveli Nanda wishes ‘nana’ on his birthday

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and sister of Agastya Nanda. The star kid shares a deep and strong bond with her grandfather. She took to her Instagram stories to wish him on his birthday. She shared an inside picture from Big B's birthday celebrations that took place at Jalsa house, in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebrations with his fam

In the picture, Big B hugged his three grandchildren, Navya, Agastya, and Aaradhya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan was also in the picture. She captioned the post as, “Happy Birthday nana (red heart emoji).”

Navya shared another black-and-white selfie with her nanu and posted a heart emoji. The two look super cute in this picture.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was behind the camera, but we got her glimpse in this video. Abhishek Bachchan was missing from the celebration, but his wife Aishwarya made him a part by connecting him on the call.

Watch Amitabh Bachchan waving his fans

You can see #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as @SrBachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come! ? pic.twitter.com/cNB8H1ea3G — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) October 10, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan also greeted fans gathered outside his house at midnight and waved at them. Big B's fans cheered for him and also wished him on his birthday. Big B took to his blog and wrote, “Your blessings my good fortune !”

Watch this video