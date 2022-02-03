Amitabh Bachchan sells his family house for a whopping amount of Rs 23 crore; check details

has been in the headlines as the megastar has sold out his family house in Gulmohar Park, South Delhi where he lived with his parents and Teji Bachchan. Reportedly Amitabh Bachchan owns many luxurious properties and this one property named 'Sopaan' he has sold in rupees 23 crore. The bungalow was widespread across 418.05 square meter has been purchased by Avni Bader, CEO of Nezone group of companies. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Amjad Khan in Sholay and 7 more ICONIC Bollywood villains who overshadowed the heroes

As per reports in Economic Times, Avni Bader is known to be Bachchan's family friend for decades now and lives close to the actor's property. Talking about the purchase of Amitabh Bachchan's house, Avni told the portal, " It's an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset." Before staying in Mumbai reportedly Amitabh Bachchan stayed with his parents, " Teji Bachchan, who was a freelance journalist, became a member of the Gulmohar Park Housing Society. Amitabh lived here before moving to Mumbai, and later his parents also moved. No one has lived in the house for years. The transaction is in line with the market rates". Amitabh Bachchan reportedly owns five bungalows in Mumbai Juhu, Janak, Jalsa and more.