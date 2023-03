If life is hard, Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is even harder. The veteran star got injured in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K, and he injured his right rib, which forced an emergency exit of the superstar from the sets, and he was flown from Hyderabad to Mumbai. And now Big B has shared an update on his health that will definitely send a sigh of relief to all his fans, where he spoke about recovering and hoped that he hits the ramp soon. The actor too to his Instagram nd informed his fans of recovering and even thanked for all the love and prayers, " Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery .. I repair .. hope to be back on the ramp soon...". Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay unimpressed by RRR win at Oscars 2023? Avoids Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli

It seems like Big B immensely missed being on the ramp this year, as there is always one show for which Mr. Bachchan walks and turns showstopper. Amitabh Bachchan is an inspiration to many, and working at this age, he is setting the right example for the young actors in the industry. Big B was last seen in , and right now he is busy doing Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika, and then soon he will start shooting for Brahmastra 2, starring and in lead roles.

This isn’t the first time Amitabh Bachchan got injured on the sets. There was a time he met with a fatal accident during the shooting of Coolie that became the question of his life and death, and the entire nation was praying for him. And hence, the latest news of the superstar getting injured on the sets of Project K left his fans worried. But Big B is unbreakable and he has proved it time and again.