Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and 8 other artists to come together for a DHAMAKA patriotic project [EXCLUSIVE]

The project, titled Hum Hindustani, helmed by actor Priyaank Sharma, is touted to be an inspiring piece on the struggles of the country during the coronavirus pandemic and other recent woes, and how we're rising above it as one. It's expected to be released a few days prior to our Independence Day, 15th August.