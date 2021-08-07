Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and 8 other artists to come together for a DHAMAKA patriotic project [EXCLUSIVE]

Ever since Dhamaka Records dropped the unique poster of their debut single, featuring blurry faces, netizens have been gushing over it. If our sources are to be believed, we are informed that a HUGE project that has been in the pipeline is slated for release soon! The actors and fans took to Instagram to post screenshots of the blurred poster guessing the names of the artists, which included Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Lata Mangeshkar, Kailash Kher, and Tara Sutaria amongst others causing a stir in the media. Sources close to the project reveal that that all these names along with Sonu Nigam and some other celebrated artists will be collaborating to bring an exciting subject to the fore, but what are they all hinting at? Also Read - Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom, Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju, Rajkummar Rao in Raabta and more – when Bollywood became unrecognisable for their roles

All that one can confirm is that the project is a fine amalgamation of legendary names from the industry alongside the current youth sensations. It will also mark the very first time that these names have come together for a project on such a platform. The list itself seems mind boggling and we surely cannot wait to see what this is all about. By carefully observing the blurred image, the silhouettes of some of the stars are a bit of a giveaway, especially that of Amitabh Bachchan. The project is touted to be an inspiring piece on the struggles of the country during the coronavirus pandemic and other recent woes, and how we're rising above it as one. It's expected to be released a few days prior to our Independence Day, 15th August.

Check out the announcement below:

Helmed by the young and dynamic actor, Priyaank Sharma, who has been the silent face behind this unique project, working tirelessly to get it going.