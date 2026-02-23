Amitabh Bachchan SKIPS Sunday fan meet at Jalsa, CANCELS interaction because…

Amitabh Bachchan temporarily stopped meeting fans every Sunday outside his house Jalsa. The megastar cancelled the meet up on Sunday and requested fans not to waste energy in travelling. Read on to know the reason.

The megastar of the century, Amitabh Bachchan, temporarily stopped the tradition of meeting fans every Sunday outside his house, Jalsa, on February 22. He informed about this decision by writing a detailed message on his blog platform Tumblr. Amitabh clarified that this break is not permanent but only for some time. He requested his fans not to make plans to visit his house this Sunday. He also assured that soon he will again continue this tradition and meet the fans.

What did Amitabh Bachchan say about the fan ritual?

In his message, Amitabh Bachchan said that his work in recent times has been very busy and tiring. He wrote that the work continues, but now the body and mind feel the need for a little rest. He described this Sunday as necessary for rest and introspection.

He said, "The work continues with some vigour..but.. a but appears.. and the day ends for me.. to take in the break of a Sunday.. Sunday here.. but none at the Jalsa Gate, regrettably.... so save the energy of travel and shall meet up soon..till then.. thoughts and thinking and even more in the silence of thought." The message came across as an emotional and respectful appeal to his fans.

What is the Amitabh Bachchan Jalsa fan meet tradition?

Amitabh Bachchan has been greeting fans outside his home, Jalsa, every Sunday for many years. Not only Mumbai, but people from different parts of the country come here to see him. Many fans waited for hours outside his house. This meeting would not have been limited to just a glimpse, but it has become a symbol of the deep emotional connection between them and the fans. This tradition is considered to be one of the most unique and respectable fan traditions of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan has always tried to keep up with this tradition.

Amitabh Bachchan's career update

Apart from films, Amitabh Bachchan is also very active on social media. He was last seen in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. In the coming time, he will be seen in the sequel to the film Kalki 2898 AD, which also features Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. He will also be seen in the courtroom drama Section 84.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more